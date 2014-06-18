ZURICH, June 18 Vontobel Holding fund manager Rajiv Jain, who runs one of the world's largest emerging-markets funds, said he was committed to the Swiss bank, denying speculation he was about to leave.

Jain has been appointed co-chief executive of Vontobel's New York-based asset management boutique, sharing the role with former Oppenheimer executive Philipp Hensler. They will replace long-standing CEO Heinrich Schlegel, who is retiring.

The U.S. asset manager runs $40 billion on behalf of Vontobel, a mid-sized Swiss bank active in money management, for both intuitional and wealthy clients, and investment banking.

Speculation that Jain might be leaving hit Zurich-based Vontobel's shares on Wednesday, which closed 4 percent lower at 30.10 francs.

"As Mark Twain said, the rumours of my death are greatly exaggerated," 46-year-old Jain told Reuters in a phone interview from Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he is based.

"I think there clearly has been a change in Vontobel New York so I think as a logical fallout of that, people always speculate."

The bank's money-management arm is heavily reliant on Jain, who manages Vontobel's Virtus Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, one of the world's largest emerging-markets funds with $8.675 billion of assets.

Jain, who began working for Vontobel in 1994, and the U.S. boutique are responsible for much of the growth in the Swiss bank's asset management business from $400 million in 2002 to $76.8 billion at the end of 2013.

"It's very difficult to give a forecast on what's going to happen in five or 10 years, but at this point I enjoy managing money, it's a very coherent culture, which sort of makes it a fun place to work for," Jain said. ($1 = 0.8999 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt. Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar in Delhi. Editing by Erica Billingham)