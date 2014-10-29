ZURICH Oct 29 Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said it won 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.11 billion) in fresh client money in the third quarter, and it expects a slight increase in full-year earnings over last year.

This marks a return to growth for the Zurich-based firm, which scrapped its revenue target in July after failing to attract any net new funds from clients in the first half of 2014, blaming investors' concerns over emerging markets.

Net new money is a key indicator for future revenue of asset management and private banking activities.

"Vontobel expects to deliver a solid result for the full year 2014 and currently anticipates that it will slightly exceed the result for the previous year," the bank said in a statement.

Profit last year stood at 122.3 million francs, when a sharp sell-off in emerging markets hit growth in Vontobel's asset management business.

