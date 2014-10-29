ZURICH Oct 29 Swiss bank Vontobel Holding
said it won 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.11 billion) in
fresh client money in the third quarter, and it expects a slight
increase in full-year earnings over last year.
This marks a return to growth for the Zurich-based firm,
which scrapped its revenue target in July after failing to
attract any net new funds from clients in the first half of
2014, blaming investors' concerns over emerging markets.
Net new money is a key indicator for future revenue of asset
management and private banking activities.
"Vontobel expects to deliver a solid result for the full
year 2014 and currently anticipates that it will slightly exceed
the result for the previous year," the bank said in a statement.
Profit last year stood at 122.3 million francs, when a sharp
sell-off in emerging markets hit growth in Vontobel's asset
management business.
($1 = 0.9468 Swiss franc)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Anand Basu)