ZURICH Feb 11 Swiss bank Vontobel Holding
said on Wednesday it can absorb currency swings
resulting from Switzerland's central bank removing a cap on the
franc against the euro, as it posted full-year profit slightly
below expectations.
Zurich-based Vontobel said net profit for 2014 was 134.5
million Swiss francs ($145.25 million), up 10 percent from 122.3
million Swiss francs a year earlier, but below analysts'
forecasts of 143 million francs in a Reuters poll.
Net new money - a key indicator for future revenue of asset
management and private banking activities - was 6.2 billion
francs in 2014, compared to 9.1 billion francs the year before.
This was a smaller drop than analysts had expected after record
inflows in 2013.
($1 = 0.9260 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)