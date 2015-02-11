ZURICH Feb 11 Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said on Wednesday it can absorb currency swings resulting from Switzerland's central bank removing a cap on the franc against the euro, as it posted full-year profit slightly below expectations.

Zurich-based Vontobel said net profit for 2014 was 134.5 million Swiss francs ($145.25 million), up 10 percent from 122.3 million Swiss francs a year earlier, but below analysts' forecasts of 143 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Net new money - a key indicator for future revenue of asset management and private banking activities - was 6.2 billion francs in 2014, compared to 9.1 billion francs the year before. This was a smaller drop than analysts had expected after record inflows in 2013.

($1 = 0.9260 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)