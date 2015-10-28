* Vontobel says open to making more buys

* Looking to boost private banking, asset management arms

* Posts advised clients assets at end-Q3 of 142 bln Sfr

* Expects 2015 to exceed result for the previous year (Adds further comment from Vontobel, detail)

ZURICH, Oct 28 Swiss bank Vontobel said on Wednesday it was seeking to make more acquisitions to boost its private banking and asset management businesses, adding that it expects to post a better result in 2015 than a year ago.

Vontobel has this year made relatively small-scale purchases of Finter Bank Zurich as well as a majority stake in Britain's TwentyFour Asset Management. In a business update, the bank said it was on the look out for more deals.

"(Vontobel) will continue to drive organic growth through targeted initiatives in its three core activities, while also seeking to make targeted acquisitions in private banking or asset management," the bank said in a statement

Zurich-based Vontobel posted advised clients assets at the end of the third quarter of 142 billion Swiss francs ($143.91 billion), almost unchanged from the end of June.

In the third quarter, Vontobel's wealth and asset management units attracted total net new money of 0.9 billion francs.

"As anticipated, the second half of 2015 is proving weaker than the first half of the year due to seasonal effects," the bank said.

"Vontobel expects to deliver a solid result for the full year 2015 and currently anticipates that it will exceed the result for the previous year."

($1 = 0.9867 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Miral Fahmy)