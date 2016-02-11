(Adds details, background)
ZURICH Feb 11 Swiss private bank Vontobel
Holding proposed raising its 2015 dividend by a fifth
to 1.85 Swiss franc ($1.90) per share, above estimates for 1.77
francs in a Reuters poll of analysts, and said client assets had
grown in January versus last year's average.
In full-year results, Zurich-based Vontobel posted net
profit for 2015 of 180.1 million francs, up by a third and
beating the average poll estimate of 169 million francs.
The solid results come one month after the controlling
shareholders of the bank, the Vontobel family, reaffirmed their
ownership of the group following the death of clan patriarch
Hans Vontobel.
"Vontobel successfully navigated the market turmoil in the
first weeks of the year and is positioned for success. At the
end of January 2016, advised clients assets were 3.5 percent
higher than the average figure for 2015," it said on Thursday.
Net new money grew 6.5 percent, or 8 billion francs, last
year, below forecasts for 9.2 billion francs in the poll.
Including acquisitions, the inflow of client assets was 16.1
billion francs, the bank said.
Vontobel said it would continue its strategy of growing the
business organically and through acquisitions. It acquired a
majority stake in fixed-income specialist TwentyFour Asset
Management LLP in London in 2015.
It said continuation of the cooperation between Raiffeisen
and Vontobel beyond June 2017 would have a positive impact in
the medium term. The two banks cooperate in certain areas of
asset management and the securities business.
($1 = 0.9718 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)