(Adds comments from CEO, detail)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, July 26 Swiss bank Vontobel saw
net outflows totalling 8.7 billion Swiss francs ($8.8 billion)
in the first six months of 2016 as investors pulled cash from
its flagship fund following the departure of star money manager
Rajiv Jain.
Jain, who had been with Vontobel for 22 years and helped
drive much of the bank's growth through his Quality Growth
boutique, left this year to start his own venture.
Despite the outflows Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub was
upbeat on the work done so far by Matthew Benkendorf, Jain's
replacement as chief investment officer.
"We can call the transition so far, so good," Staub said in
a call with reporters on Tuesday for Vontobel's half-year
results, highlighting the "very sound" investment results by the
middle of the year.
Staub said all the clients of the Quality Growth boutique
who had a mandatory clause to redeem their assets given a change
in key personnel had been accounted for in the first-half
figures.
Jain was a significant force behind much of the growth in
Vontobel's asset management business, one of its three divisions
along with private banking and financial products.
His 70-strong team at the boutique within the bank managed
about $48 billion in assets, a third of Vontobel's total. By the
end of June, this figure slipped to 37 billion francs.
Vontobel's assets under management at the end of June totalled
127.8 billion francs.
Zurich-based Vontobel said profit allocated to shareholders
for the first six months stood at 103.3 million francs, up from
97.4 million francs a year earlier and beating the Reuters poll
average estimate of 88.4 million francs.
Net new money for first six months of the year was 3.1
billion francs when stripping out the withdrawals from the
Quality Growth boutique.
"We have started fairly well into the second half year with
revenues and organic growth developing in line with our
ambitions," Staub said.
"However, as usual we expect the second half year to be
seasonally weaker than the first half year."
($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)