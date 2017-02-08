ZURICH Feb 8 Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub said on Wednesday he is happy with the bank's performance at the start of 2017.

"We have seen a decent start into the year across the whole group," Staub said in a call with reporters after the bank posted full-year results.

"So far it's fine. Again the environment in 2017, we do not expect it to be easy and as always we will not give guidance for 2017 results, we leave that to the market. But we are happy with what has happened in January."