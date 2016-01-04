BRIEF-Corporacion Financiera Alba to sell its whole stake in Clinica Baviera
* Said on Sunday it has compromised to sell its whole 20.002 percent stake in Clinica Baviera within a takeover to be launched by Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU
(Corrects age of Hans Vontobel to 99 from 100)
ZURICH Jan 4 Vontobel Holding Honorary Chairman Hans Vontobel, one of the firm's most influential investors, died on Jan. 3 at the age of 99, the Swiss bank said on Monday.
"Hans Vontobel was one of the most important bankers in our country, but beyond that he was a convinced humanist, who put people at the heart of everything he did," Chairman Herbert Scheidt said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Announced on Saturday that Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU (Aier Eye) has committed to launch a takeover bid for all the shares of the company, at a price of 10.35 euros ($10.95) per share, to be fully paid-up in cash