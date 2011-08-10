* German tax deal to slow client asset inflows

ZURICH, Aug 10 Swiss private bank Vontobel can grow its cross-border business, albeit at a slower pace due to a new withholding tax agreement between Germany and Switzerland being introduced by 2013, its chief executive told Reuters.

"In the coming months German clients will have to make payments to their tax offices, leading to outflows from Switzerland," Zeno Staub said in an interview on Wednesday.

"We therefore expect asset growth to slow in the coming 12-18 months. But, overall, we will continue to grow."

Germany and Switzerland have just agreed to a deal which will see money stashed by German citizens in secret Swiss bank accounts being taxed, putting an end to a long-running dispute between the two nations.

Vontobel shares climbed 3.9 percent to 22.60 Swiss francs, outperforming a weaker Stoxx European Banks index . However, they are down 38 percent this year, against a 25 percent drop in the index.

The bank flagged potential weakness in the second half as volatile markets and a strong Swiss franc keep investors sidelined, after net profit slipped a less-than-expected 1 percent in the first half.

Net profit was 78.1 million Swiss francs ($106 million), as strong trading income in structured products and solid asset inflows offset low levels of client activity and the effects of the strong franc.

Vontobel said recent high volatility had "led to extreme fluctuations in the value of client portfolios and portfolios of pledged securities, which may be reflected in the income statement in the second half of 2011".

"We expect profits to fall in the second half compared to the first half," said Staub.

Cheuvreux analyst Christian Stark said a strong performance in the investment banking business was likely to have weakened towards the end of the period as rising market volatility impacted the performance of structured products.

Moreover, he said, private banking numbers were below consensus expectations.

At the end of July, rival Bank Sarasin reported a 13 percent rise in net first-half profit, bucking a general sector trend. Previously, EFG had reported an 18 percent decline in core net profit, while larger rival Julius Baer's , profit was down 5 percent.

Net new money at Vontobel was 3.4 billion francs, up from 3.0 billion in the 2010 period, earlier allowing assets under management, which were impacted by falling asset values and the strong Swiss franc, to remain stable from end-2010 at 78.7 billion francs.

In private banking, clients in German-speaking Europe as well as in central and eastern Europe added the bulk of the new money, while in asset management, clients directed investment into emerging market strategies.

Earlier this year, private banking head Peter Fanconi told Reuters the bank had no plans to target Asian and Latin American clients, whom many of its rivals see as the future growth driver for private banking. ($1 = 0.740 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Dan Lalor)