ZURICH Nov 27 Swiss bank Vontobel AG
has signed a cooperation deal with Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) aimed at expanding in the growth markets
of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Under the alliance - set to start in the first half of 2013
- ANZ will offer Vontobel's investment and product expertise via
its distribution network across the region.
"The planned alliance with ANZ offers attractive growth
potential for our group and is a perfect example of our efforts
to systematically extend our business activities into new growth
markets," said Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub.
Vontobel is a mid-sized Switzerland-based private bank which
also specialises in asset management and investment banking.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)