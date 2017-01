Sept 6 Vontobel Asset Management, a part of Vontobel Holding AG, named Ludovic Colin as the lead portfolio manager of absolute return bond strategies on Sept. 1 and Jack Loudoun as deputy portfolio manager.

Colin joined Vontobel Asset Management in 2015 as senior portfolio manager.

Before that, Colin was a cross asset macro specialist at Goldman Sachs and portfolio manager at Amundi in London.