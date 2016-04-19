ZURICH, April 19 Swiss private bank Vontobel
Holding's first-quarter net profit fell due to tough
market conditions early this year, the company said on Tuesday.
"Against the backdrop of lower levels of client activity and
lower trading volumes compared to the same period of the
previous year, net profit weakened in the first quarter of
2016," it said in a statement after the Zurich-based bank's
annual general meeting. It gave no detailed figures.
Vontobel had advised client assets of 142.3 billion Swiss
francs ($148.3 billion) at the end of March, it said, an
increase compared with average client assets for 2015.
Private Banking generated "impressive net new money" while
the Fixed Income, Multi-Asset-Class and Thematic Investing
boutiques in Asset Management attracted net new money that
exceeded the 3-5 percent target range, it said.
($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)