ZURICH, April 19 Swiss private bank Vontobel Holding's first-quarter net profit fell due to tough market conditions early this year, the company said on Tuesday.

"Against the backdrop of lower levels of client activity and lower trading volumes compared to the same period of the previous year, net profit weakened in the first quarter of 2016," it said in a statement after the Zurich-based bank's annual general meeting. It gave no detailed figures.

Vontobel had advised client assets of 142.3 billion Swiss francs ($148.3 billion) at the end of March, it said, an increase compared with average client assets for 2015.

Private Banking generated "impressive net new money" while the Fixed Income, Multi-Asset-Class and Thematic Investing boutiques in Asset Management attracted net new money that exceeded the 3-5 percent target range, it said.

