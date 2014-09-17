BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
Sept 17 Vontobel Asset Management said it hired Valentina Chen from Aviva Investors as portfolio manager for its emerging-markets fixed-income team.
Vontobel, which specializes in active asset management and tailor-made investment solutions, said Chen will manage the Vontobel Fund - Emerging Markets Bond, a local currency fund.
Chen joins after nine years at Aviva Investors where she served as head of local currency debt, managing over $2 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.