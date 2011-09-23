ROTTERDAM, Sept 23 Vopak , the world's largest independent storage tank operator, wants to expand capacity at its Dutch LNG terminal, Chief Executive Eelco Hoekstra said on Friday.

"The decision on expansion of Gate terminal capacity will be determined by availability of clients. The decision will be taken some time in the future," Vopak's CEO said.

He said that together with Gasunie, Vopak would be interested in building new jetties and smaller-scale terminals to facilitate the use of LNG in transport. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac)