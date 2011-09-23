* Expansion depends on availability of clients

* Vopak eyes smaller-scale LNG projects (Adds detail, background)

ROTTERDAM, Sept 23 Vopak , the world's largest independent storage tank operator, said on Friday it wants to expand capacity at its Dutch LNG terminal, a move that would help the Netherlands' ambitions to become an important gas hub in Western Europe.

The Gate terminal in Rotterdam is already a key part of the Dutch government's plan to turn the Netherlands into a Western European gas hub once the country stops being a net gas exporter in 2025.

But the addition of more capacity would allow further diversification of European gas supplies as natural gas becomes the fossil fuel of choice to complement renewable energy due to lower CO2 emissions.

"The decision on expansion of Gate terminal capacity will be determined by availability of clients. The decision will be taken some time in the future," Vopak's chief executive, Eelco Hoekstra, said on Friday.

Built as a joint venture between Vopak and Gasunie, GATE terminal consists of three storage tanks, two jetties, and a process area where the LNG will be regassified. Its throughput capacity of 12 billion m3 (bcm) per year can be extended to 16 bcm in the future.

Hoekstra said that together with Gasunie, Vopak would be interested in building new jetties and smaller-scale terminals to facilitate the use of LNG in transport.

"Our objective is to be an independent LNG provider globally. We are looking for more opportunities to invest. We look for strong partnerships," Hoekstra told journalists earlier on Friday.

"With the changes in the oil industry and particularly in the imbalances of gas consumption globally we see this as natural widening of the services we provide."

Vopak offers oil, chemical and biofuel storage in major ports including Rotterdam, Fujairah, Tallinn and Singapore.

Its oil storage business benefits from imbalances between producing and consuming regions while its chemical storage business relies on a strong output in the chemical industry. It operates 80 terminals in 30 countries.

"Vopak has been able to withstand (the global economic) crisis because the prime energy and chemical demand is not volatile," Hoekstra said.

Together with Spanish gas transporter Enagas , Vopak earlier this month completed a payment for Altamira (LNG) terminal in Mexico.

Gate began its commercial operations on September 1, but the Dutch queen will officially open the terminal later on Friday.

Gasunie operates a 15,000 kilometre pipeline network in Germany and is one of the shareholders in the Nord Stream gas pipeline to take Russian gas to Europe via Germany.

"There is an increasing demand to reduce CO2 emissions in shipping in Europe, and this is where LNG will start playing dominant role," said Paul van Gelder, Gasunie CEO.

In Europe, spot LNG shipments have been reduced as utilities have had to compete with high Asian prices, mostly triggered by increased demand for gas as a substitute for lost nuclear output in Japan. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; editing by James Jukwey)