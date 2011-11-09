* Q3 EBIT 121 mln euros, vs 114 mln forecast
* Sees first signs of improvement in biofuels market
* Shares hit all-time high, up 4.7 percent
(Adds CFO, analyst comment, share price)
By Ivana Sekularac
AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 Vopak , the world's
largest independent storage tank operator, reiterated its 2011
outlook and said it expected improved demand for biofuels after
uncertainty in that market had moved it to issue a profit
warning earlier this year.
Vopak shares rose to an all-time high and were up 4.7
percent at 39.24 euros by 0950 GMT on Wednesday, outperforming
Amsterdam midcap index which was down 0.5 percent.
Vopak, which offers oil, chemical and biofuel storage in
major ports including Fujairah, Rotterdam, Singapore and Tallinn
said it expected robust demand for oil products and healthy
demand for chemicals.
"With good demand for storage of oil and chemicals and
improving market conditions for biofuels the prospects for Vopak
remain positive," SNS Securities said in a note.
Vopak Chief Financial Officer Jack de Kreij told ANP-Reuters
that the current economic downturn could affect certain
projects, but added that the core growth strategy will remain
the same.
"If the demand for biofuels, for ethanol, will start to
increase again in 2012, 2013, certain storage capacity in the US
and Europe may benefit from that," De Kreij said.
With increased demand for biofuels and unchanged demand for
chemicals and oil storage, up to 95 percent of the current
capacity could be put to use, he said.
In April Vopak lowered its 2011 core profit outlook, citing
uncertainty in the biofuels market that marred robust demand for
its oil storage services.
Vopak's oil storage business benefits from imbalances
between producing and consuming regions while its chemical
storage business relies on a strong output in the chemical
industry.
Vopak said its occupancy rate in the third quarter was 93
percent compared to 92 percent one year ago.
It said it still expected 2011 operating profit before
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) - excluding exceptional
items - of between 600 million euros to 640 million.
It reported third-quarter EBIT of 121.3 million euros
($167.5 million), up 7 percent from a year ago. Analysts in a
Reuters poll had expected 114 million euros.
The company said the increase was due to new capacities in
third quarter which included the first Dutch LNG terminal in
Rotterdam.
Vopak which currently operates 27.2 million cubic metres of
storage capacity in 31 countries said projects under
construction would add 6.2 million cubic metres of capacity by
2014.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)