AMSTERDAM Feb 29 Dutch oil and chemicals storage firm Vopak on Wednesday reported better-than-expected 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and said it will add 6 million cubic metres of storage capacity until 2014.

The world's largest independent storage tank operator reported 2011 EBIT of 585.5 million euros, up 32 percent from a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 577 million euros. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sara Webb)