Pengerang, MALAYSIA, March 16 A supertanker has
docked at a joint-venture terminal between Vopak and
Dialog Group in Malaysia and will unload about 1
million barrels of Middle East crude, the companies said on
Monday.
The world's largest independent storage company and its
partner started operations at the first commercial crude oil
tank farm in southeast Asia this month.
Located in Pengerang, in the southern state of Johor, just
across the Johor Strait from the Singapore trading hub, the site
can hold 420,000 cubic meters of crude (2.6 million barrels) and
also offers blending and distribution services.
BP has leased more than half of the storage space
from Vopak, while Total will use the remainder,
industry sources said earlier.
The crude oil storage facilities are part of a joint venture
terminal between Vopak, Dialog Group and the state government of
Johor. When completed, the terminal will have a total capacity
of 1.3 million cubic meters to store crude and oil products.
Oil pricing agency Platts said last week it was considering
a proposal to reflect deliveries from the Pengerang terminal in
its Singapore pricing assessments for middle distillates and
gasoline.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)