PENGERANG, Malaysia, March 16 A supertanker
carrying about 1 million barrels of Middle East crude docked on
Monday at a terminal jointly run by Vopak and Dialog
Group in Malaysia, the companies said.
The arrival of tanker MT Mesdar marked the start of
operations at southeast Asia's first commercial crude oil tank
farm.
The tanker had been chartered by CSSA, the shipping arm of
French oil major Total, and it loaded the crude cargo
at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates in February, Reuters
shipping data showed.
Located in Pengerang, in the southern state of Johor, just
across the Johor Strait from the Singapore trading hub, the site
can hold 413,000 cubic metres of crude (2.6 million barrels) and
also offers blending and distribution services.
BP has leased more than half of the storage space
from Vopak, the world's largest independent storage company,
while Total will use the remainder, industry sources said
earlier.
The crude oil storage facilities are part of a joint venture
terminal between Vopak, Dialog Group and the state government of
Johor. The terminal has a total capacity of 1.3 million cubic
metres to store crude and oil products.
Oil pricing agency Platts said last week it was considering
a proposal to reflect deliveries from the Pengerang terminal in
its Singapore pricing assessments for middle distillates and
gasoline.
