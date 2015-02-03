SINGAPORE Feb 3 World's largest independent storage operator Vopak will start operations at crude oil facilities in Malaysia in March, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The facilities for crude storage, blending and distribution services will be Southeast Asia's first commercial independent storage for crude, Vopak Asia's Division President Patrick van der Voort said in an e-mail.

Located in Pengerang, in the southern state of Johor, the facilities can store 420,000 cubic metres of oil (2.6 million barrels), he said.

BP and Total have leased the storage space from Vopak, industry sources familiar with the matter said.

Vopak and BP declined to comment on commercial activities while Total did not reply to an e-mail seeking comment.

The crude storage facilities are part of a joint venture terminal project between Vopak, Malaysia's Dialog Group and the state government of Johor. When completed, it will have a capacity of about 1.3 million cubic metres to store oil products in addition to crude. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)