DUBAI, March 19 Vopak may develop
crude storage facilities outside the Strait of Hormuz in
response to rising Iraqi exports and a new UAE oil pipeline, a
senior executive from the world's largest independent storage
tank operator told Reuters on Monday.
"Abu Dhabi's game-changing pipeline project and Iraq's
increasing exports create new opportunities for us," the Vopak
executive said.
"These two developments together bring a new dynamic to the
market," he said.
OPEC member Iraq's oil sales have been limited by decades of
infrastructure neglect, due to war and sanctions, but are
expected to rise to a post-war record of over 2.3 million
barrels per day (bpd) next month.
The delayed Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP), which
should give crude from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) an
overland Hormuz bypass route out of the Gulf, is not expected to
be operational before the end of 2012.
But Vopak, which already has oil products storage facilities
on the east coast of UAE, is already studying the possibility of
building crude tanks on the Gulf of Oman coast.
He did not give details for the potential investment or a
potential timeline. He also declined to say if Vopak was in
talks with UAE authorities about storing oil.
The major storage hubs and ports in the region and outside
the Strait of Hormuz are in Fujairah, on the east coast of the
UAE, and the port of Sohar in non-OPEC oil producer Oman.
Access to oil storage capacity near the entrance to the
strategic Strait of Hormuz is becoming increasingly important
for oil companies shipping ever more barrels to Asia, especially
after Iranian threats to block the world's largest oil shipping
route.
Netherlands-based Royal Vopak already has a partnership with
Horizon Terminals, the government of Fujairah and Kuwait's
Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) in the port of Fujairah.
The joint venture has around 1.5 million cubic meters of oil
products storage and another 600,000 cubic meters is due to
become operational next month.
Vopak, which offers oil, chemical and biofuels storage in
the world's top bunkering hubs Singapore and Rotterdam, also has
chemical products storage capacity in Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Daniel Fineren)