By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK Aug 6 Vornado Realty Trust,
owner of U.S. office and retail properties, said its investment
in J C Penney and a lackluster office rental market
helped drive down its quarterly results.
The company said on Monday said it recognized a loss of $58.7
million from the mark-to-market of the underlying common shares
of its derivative position in the retailer.
"It's not very awe inspiring," said Richard Imperiale,
president of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.
Vornado, posted second-quarter funds from operations (FFO)
attributable to common shareholders of $166.7 million, or 89
cents per share, compared with $243.4 million, or $1.27 per
share, a year ago.
Adjusted for non-comparable items, FFO was $211.6 million, or
$1.13 per share, versus $220.3 million, or $1.15 per share, a
year ago.
FFO, a measure of REIT performance, removes the
profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings.
Vornado, with office and retail property in New York,
Washington and Chicago, has seen its stock underperform that of
its peers for years. The company has been working to focus more
on its street-level retail properties and its office buildings
while putting some non-core assets up for sale.
It also owns stakes in Toys R Us as well as J.C.
Penney, which it has said it wants to keep.
For New York properties that Vornado has owned at least a
year, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, or EBITDA, rose 1.5 percent on a cash basis from a
year earlier.
Vornado continued to feel the pullback by the U.S. federal
government, particularly from the 2005 Defense Base Closure and
Realignment Commission, with EBITDA for properties in the
Washington, D.C. area falling 9.9 percent.
EBITDA for its retail properties fell 1.3 percent from a year
earlier, but EBITDA from its Merchandise Mart showroom
properties rose 7.2 percent.
Vornado will hold its first regular quarterly earnings
conference calls with industry on Tuesday.
Shares of Vornado on Monday closed down 0.1 percent at $85.60
on the New York Stock Exchange, ahead of its earnings release.
Shares rose slightly to $85.69 in light after-hours trade.
Vornado's shares are up 11.4 percent since the beginning of
the year. That trailed the 15.4 percent increase for the
benchmark MSCI US REIT index.
(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)