By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK Feb 27 Vornado Realty Trust,
the second-largest U.S. real estate investment trust after Simon
Property Group Inc, in an unexpected move said on
Wednesday its chief executive officer will step down next month.
Michael Fascitelli, 56, who has been with Vornado for 16
years, serving as CEO for the past four years, said he would
step down on April 15. Chairman Steven Roth, whom Fascitelli
succeeded as CEO in 2009, will resume his dual role of chairman
and CEO. Fascitelli will remain a director on the board.
"To me, it's kind of succession planning failure," said
Green Street analyst Michael Knott, who said he was surprised by
the resignation. "Mike's not leaving a clear-cut, next
generation leader under him."
Vornado, chiefly owns retail and office buildings in New
York City and Washington, also has interest in J C Penney Co Inc
and Toys "R" US Inc. Over the past year, the company has
been simplifying its strategy by selling off strip malls,
shopping centers, non-core real estate holdings as well as its
stake in mortgage special servicer LNR.
Those actions came after Roth said in a letter in April
that the company would consider a range of options to boost its
languishing stock price. Yet, Vornado share price is nearly the
same as it was the day letter was released. It traded at $82.98
on Wednesday
"There's never a great time to do this, but we thought it
was a good time," Fascitelli said of his pending departure
during the company's earnings conference call on Wednesday.
"We've really embarked on a very rigorous program, and it is not
over yet."
Fascitelli also said he would step down as president of
Alexander's Inc, a New York REIT that is one-third owned
by Vornado, but will remain on its board.
Late Tuesday, the company said fourth-quarter funds from
operations, a REIT performance measure, fell to $55.9 million,
or 30 cents a share, down from $280.4 million, or $1.46 per
share, in the year-earlier quarter. The results were hurt by the
company's investment in J C Penney and Toys "R" US.
Fascitelli said his departure was not the result of a
disagreement with the board or Roth.
"I want to explore doing something very different, and
figure I'll take some time off, take a break," he said.
Fascitelli's contract prohibits him for a year from taking a
job in which he would compete with Vornado.
During the call, Roth apologized for the abrupt announcement
of Fascitelli's pending departure.