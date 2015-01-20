Jan 20 Vossloh AG :

* Says Executive Board has taken note of the announcement by KB Holding GmbH to submit a voluntary, public takeover bid for the entire capital stock of Vossloh AG

* Says is pleased to have KB Holding GmbH as a long-term oriented investor

* Says Board will examine the bid immediately after publication and then issue a reasoned statement on the subject Source text - bit.ly/1xtXXm2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)