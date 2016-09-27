BERLIN, Sept 27 Andreas Busemann, a senior manager with German rail operator Deutsche Bahn AG is slated to become chief executive of rail technology group Vossloh AG, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The management change is on the agenda at a meeting of Vossloh's board on Thursday, according to the sources.

Busesmann, who now heads DB Cargo, would replace Vossloh's current CEO, Hans Schabert, who had previously announced that he would not renew his contract which expires in March 2017.

Deutsche Bahn said it did not comment on personnel matters. Vossloh was not immediately avaialable to comment. (Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Joseph Nasr)