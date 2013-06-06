BRIEF-Aurania Resources Ltd announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
* Aurania Resources Ltd announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
FRANKFURT, June 6 Rail infrastructure and technology company Vossloh is reviewing options for its locomotives business, including a possible sale, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
UBS has been appointed to evaluate options for the business, one of the sources said, adding that any bidder would most likely be an Asian company.
Bids from companies with large European rail operations, such as Siemens and Bombardier, would probably face antitrust hurdles.
Family-controlled Vossloh, which is based in Werdohl, Germany, declined to comment.
The company's transportation systems division had annual sales of 451.1 million euros last year.
Bloomberg news on Thursday reported that China Railway Materials is interested in the unit.
* EnSync Inc- Acquisition is expected to be accretive to EnSync Energy within calendar year
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: