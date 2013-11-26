FRANKFURT Nov 26 Shares in Vossloh AG , a German maker of trains and rail technology, will be offered at an estimated price range of 68-70 euros each, a person familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.

The founding family behind Vossloh said earlier it would sell a 22 percent stake in the company on the open market to diversify its investments.

The stock closed down 1.1 percent at 73.15 euros earlier. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by Martin Zwiebelberg and Tom Pfeiffer)