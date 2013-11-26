(Corrects to show statement is from the family, not the company)

FRANKFURT Nov 26 The founding family behind Vossloh AG, a German maker of trains and rail technology, said it would sell a 22 percent stake in the company on the open market to diversify its investments.

An accelerated bookbuilding process to place the shares with institutional investors would start immediately and was likely to end on Nov. 27, when the placement price is expected to be announced, the family said in a statement on Tuesday after the stock market closed. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)