Oct 30 Vossloh Ag :

* Q3 order intake of 308.2 million euros, down 43.8 pct

* Q3 sales of 341.7 million euros, down 1.1 pct

* As of Sept. 30 at 1.73 billion euros, order backlog changed only slightly compared to high amount as of prior year's reporting date

* EBIT forecast confirmed for current financial year

* Q3 EBIT loss of 5.0 million euros versus income of 22.5 million euros year ago

* Continues to assume that group EBIT in FY will amount to between -150 million euros and -180 million euros

* Q3 net loss of 16.3 million euros versus income of 11.6 million euros year ago