Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, April 30 Vossloh, a German maker of rail technology and trains, said on Wednesday it now saw its 2014 operating profit margin at the lower end of its target range of 5-7 percent, citing high expenses related to regulatory processes.
Its first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 31 percent to 6.5 million euros ($9 million) as its transportation business posted a quarterly loss.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)