UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 27 German rail technology provider Vossloh AG said on Thursday it fetched 91 million euros ($125 million) in gross proceeds from the sale of treasury shares equivalent to 9.91 percent of its equity capital.
Shares were sold at a price of 69.00 euros apiece. They had closed at 70.64 euros, down 0.5 percent, on Wednesday.
Vossloh said late on Wednesday it would sell 1.3 million shares from its treasury stock to raise cash to pay debts and fund its future growth.
($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources