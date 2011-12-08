Japan spot LNG contract price in January rises to two-year high
TOKYO, Feb 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, rose to a two-year high in January, official data showed on Thursday.
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia-focused oil and gas company Vostok Energy is planning for an initial public offering and a premium listing in London in the spring, a banking source said on Thursday.
Vostok had abandoned an earlier plan to list, due to recent market weakness. The source said the size of the offering may total between $300 million and $400 million.
"All the proceeds will be sent back to the company," the person added.
Vostok's main asset is a large exploration block in the Saratov region, in south-western Russia, near the border with Kazakhstan, where Vostok said it had made big gas discoveries and hoped to find oil.
(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, rose to a two-year high in January, official data showed on Thursday.
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices stabilised on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remained under pressure.