LONDON Oct 7 Russia-focused oil and gas company
Vostok Energy said it still aimed to float on the stock market,
despite abandoning an earlier plan to do so, due to recent
market weakness.
"We'll be going to IPO as soon as the market volatility
cools down," Chairman Charles Jamieson told an event in London
late on Thursday.
Vostok's main asset is a large exploration block in the
Saratov region, in south-western Russia, near the border with
Kazakhstan, where Vostok said it had made big gas discoveries
and hoped to find oil.
The company hired bankers in advance of a planned initial
public offering in the UK earlier this year but did not reach
the stage of issuing a prospectus to prospective investors, a
spokesman said.
