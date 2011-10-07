LONDON Oct 7 Russia-focused oil and gas company Vostok Energy said it still aimed to float on the stock market, despite abandoning an earlier plan to do so, due to recent market weakness.

"We'll be going to IPO as soon as the market volatility cools down," Chairman Charles Jamieson told an event in London late on Thursday.

Vostok's main asset is a large exploration block in the Saratov region, in south-western Russia, near the border with Kazakhstan, where Vostok said it had made big gas discoveries and hoped to find oil.

The company hired bankers in advance of a planned initial public offering in the UK earlier this year but did not reach the stage of issuing a prospectus to prospective investors, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Tom Bergin)