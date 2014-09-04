UPDATE 2-NYSE Arca to review closing prices, trading to resume Tuesday
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
Sept 4 Vostok Nafta : * Makes EUR 25 million investment into delivery hero, the global online food
ordering company * Has invested EUR 25 mln into a combination of senior secured debt and warrants issued by Delivery Hero GmbH ("Delivery Hero"), the largest global provider of online and mobile food ordering Link to press release: here
SYDNEY, March 21 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd , the country's No. 2 airline, said it would run five return flights a week between the city of Melbourne and Hong Kong, making good on previously disclosed plans to tap the lucrative Chinese travel market.
* Has placed a trading halt on works finance (nz) limited's debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: