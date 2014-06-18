STOCKHOLM, June 18 Vostok Nafta : * Invests in Russian local search Utility Yell.ru * Vostok Nafta invested USD 8 Mln in the context of a total raise of USD 11 Mln that included participation from Yell's current principal investor Investment AB Kinnevik. *Yell.ru is an online local search utility with user reviews about local companies and services in Russia.