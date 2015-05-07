SAO PAULO May 7 Votorantim Cimentos SA on
Thursday became the first Brazilian company to tap international
bond markets since November, after clinching the sale of 500
million euros ($560 million) in 10-year debt.
São Paulo-based Votorantim Cimentos sold the debt at a price
of 98.542 cents on the euro to yield 3.737 percent. Investors,
chiefly Europe-based pension funds and asset managers, placed
bids 1.5 times the amount of debt offered, a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
Proceeds from the deal will be used to repurchase a $303
million euro bond due in 2017, Chief Financial Officer Lorival
Luz said in a phone interview from London. The sale came in the
wake of a global bond market rout and growing concern over the
impact of Brazil's sagging economy and political uncertainty in
the wake of several corruption scandals.
Thursday's bond deal was the first by a Brazilian corporate
borrower since state pension fund RioPrevidencia's November sale
of $1.1 billion of oil royalty-backed debt. A graft scandal
involving state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA
and the biggest local engineering firms blocked
access to debt capital markets for Brazilian borrowers this
year.
Yields across Europe, including Germany, had their largest
weekly rise since mid-1999, after fears of deflation eased and
investors began to balk at yields near zero.
Still, the deal priced in line with Votorantim Cimentos'
guidance of 3.10 percentage points over the mid-swaps rate, a
key corporate bond benchmark, Luz added.
So far, no Brazilian company has sought to tap the U.S.
dollar bond market, which has proven wary of new issuers after
Petrobras and other key issuers got involved in money-laundering
and graft accusations.
"Our deal had a great reception from investors in this
environment," Luz said, adding that executives discussed the
deal with investors in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Munich and
Frankfurt this week.
The company hired the investment banking units of Citigroup
Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, Banco Votorantim SA,
Banco do Brasil SA, Bank of America Corp, Mizuho Financial Group
Inc and Banco Santander SA to advise on the deal.
Votorantim Cimentos is a unit of Votorantim Participações
SA, the country's largest diversified industrial holding
company.
