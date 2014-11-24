SAO PAULO Nov 24 Net income at Votorantim
Industrial jumped in the third quarter in spite of the
challenging outlook for steel, mining and metals in the period,
as Brazil's largest diversified industrial group stepped up
efforts to curb costs and reduce debt.
The São Paulo-based group, whose interests range from cement
and mining to steel and pulp, earned net income of 578 million
reais ($230 million) in the quarter, up 52 percent from a year
earlier, a statement showed on Monday. Boosting results, revenue
rose at each of the group's five segments, the statement said.
The results underscore the group's efforts to adapt their
business to challenging global and domestic conditions as the
Ermirio de Moraes family continues to enhance governance in the
conglomerate. The group took advantage of faster cash generation
and smaller-than-expected volatility in capital markets to keep
cutting its debt burden.
"The results are positive, especially when taking into
account the economic situation, which is very challenging for
industry," Chief Executive Officer João Miranda said in the
statement. "That reflects Votorantim Industrial's focus on
operational excellence and selectivity on picking investments."
Revenue rose 4 percent to 7.4 billion reais in the quarter
from the year-earlier period, while climbing 8 percent from the
second quarter.
Even as spending on fixed assets went up 19 percent to 594
million reais in the quarter, Votorantim Industrial generated
1.1 billion reais in free cash flow, or the money left for
holders of bonds and shares after all operating and financial
expenses are paid.
That allowed the conglomerate to trim net debt to 2.51 times
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or
EBITDA, at the end of September, from 2.85 times EBITDA in June.
EBITDA is an indicator that gauges the ability of a firm to
generate profits from its core operations.
EBITDA totaled 2.38 billion reais in the quarter, or the
equivalent to 32.2 percent of revenue. In the same period a year
earlier and the second quarter of this year, the so-called
EBITDA margin was 21.3 percent and 21.6 percent, respectively.
Revenue at the cement division, which accounts for more than
half of Votorantim Industrial's revenue, rose alongside proceeds
at the long steel unit even as demand for both commodities sank
in Brazil during the quarter. A weaker Brazilian currency helped
boost revenue at the mining division, the statement added
($1 = 2.5152 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)