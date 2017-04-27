LIMA, April 27 Workers at Brazilian group Votorantim's Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru plan to start an indefinite strike on May 6, demanding a bigger share of profits and better working conditions, a union leader said on Thursday.

The union of 350 workers plans its first strike in 16 years, saying the company has not shared profits since 2012 and workers only receive a fixed annual bonus, union leader Daniel Trejo said.

Votorantim Metais said in an e-mailed statement it complied with legal and labor norms and considered the strike illegal. The company is open to dialogue, it said.

"As the company has not adhered to our demands, we have submitted our notice of indefinite general strike for next Saturday, May 6," Trejo told Reuters.

The Cajamarquilla plant, located 20 kilometers east of Lima, last year refined some 340,000 tonnes of zinc.

Votorantim Metais also operates the Peruvian copper and zinc producer Milpo which operates the Cerro Lindo mine, located south of Lima. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)