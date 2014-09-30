(Correct to clarify the date of the statement in the first bullet point)

Sept 30 Votum SA :

* Said on Monday Sept 29. (not on Friday) that it sees its 2014 FY revenue at 68,941 zlotys

* Said it sees its revenue to rise by 19 pct versus a year ago

* Said it sees its net profit at 6,002 zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: