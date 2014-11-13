Nov 13 Votum SA :

* Said on Wednesday it reported Q3 revenue of 16.6 million zlotys versus 12.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 operating profit was 2.3 million zlotys versus 675,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 net profit was 1.8 million zlotys versus 557,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said it maintains its results forecast for the 2014 fiscal year and expects to report for FY 2014 revenue of 68.9 million zlotys and net profit of 6 million zlotys

