Nov 26 Vousse Corp SA :

* Reaches agreement to buy 100 percent of Hedonai Estetica Integral SL for 7.2 million euros

* Says full price divided into cash payment of 5.2 million euros and 2 million euros paid in Vousse shares

* Says transaction expected to be completed on Oct. 30, 2015 at the latest

* Sees acquisition to modify Vousse business plan; plans to revise outlook for FY 2014 and 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1vNs7VP

