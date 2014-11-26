UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 26 Vousse Corp SA :
* Reaches agreement to buy 100 percent of Hedonai Estetica Integral SL for 7.2 million euros
* Says full price divided into cash payment of 5.2 million euros and 2 million euros paid in Vousse shares
* Says transaction expected to be completed on Oct. 30, 2015 at the latest
* Sees acquisition to modify Vousse business plan; plans to revise outlook for FY 2014 and 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1vNs7VP
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources