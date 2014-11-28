Nov 28 Vousse Corp SA :

* Said on Thursday after acquisition of Hedonai Estetica Integral sees to reach FY 2015 revenue of up to 14 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA after operating restructuring in Hedonai between 2 million and 3 million euros

(Gdynia Newsroom)