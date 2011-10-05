MOSCOW Oct 5 Key owners of Russian mid-sized bank Vozrozhdenie may reduce their stakes as privately owned players are squeezed by state-controlled rivals, the Vedomosti daily wrote on Wednesday.

Several banking sources told the newspaper that Dmitry Orlov and Otar Margania, who own a combined stake of 49.35 percent in the top-25 lender, were in talks with firms close to businessman Vladimir Kogan on a possible stake sale.

"The deal is far from signing at the moment, if it happens at all," a source close to Orlov told daily.

A spokeswoman for Vozrozhdenie, where both Orlov and Margania are directors, said: "There has been interest from investors towards this promising business and it was always followed by different discussions and rumours."

VTB Capital analysts said in a note: "This latest report... is in line with our view that consolidation is on the way in the sector and that mid-cap banks could be M&A targets, given the current market situation and tightening competition."

Vozrozhdenie plans to double net profit this year to around 1.1 billion roubles ($33.6 million) on strong loan portfolio growth. ($1 = 32.725 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Erica Billingham)