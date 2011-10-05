Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
MOSCOW Oct 5 Key owners of Russian mid-sized bank Vozrozhdenie may reduce their stakes as privately owned players are squeezed by state-controlled rivals, the Vedomosti daily wrote on Wednesday.
Several banking sources told the newspaper that Dmitry Orlov and Otar Margania, who own a combined stake of 49.35 percent in the top-25 lender, were in talks with firms close to businessman Vladimir Kogan on a possible stake sale.
"The deal is far from signing at the moment, if it happens at all," a source close to Orlov told daily.
A spokeswoman for Vozrozhdenie, where both Orlov and Margania are directors, said: "There has been interest from investors towards this promising business and it was always followed by different discussions and rumours."
VTB Capital analysts said in a note: "This latest report... is in line with our view that consolidation is on the way in the sector and that mid-cap banks could be M&A targets, given the current market situation and tightening competition."
Vozrozhdenie plans to double net profit this year to around 1.1 billion roubles ($33.6 million) on strong loan portfolio growth. ($1 = 32.725 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Erica Billingham)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.