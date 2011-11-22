* Q3 net profit 411 mln rbls, below forecast

MOSCOW Nov 22 Vozrozhdenie said businessman Vladimir Kogan and other Russian investors were looking to buy a controlling stake in the top-30 Russian lender.

"The talks are ongoing and not only with him ... All with whom there have been talks are interested in a controlling stake or (a stake) close to it," Deputy Chairman Alexander Dolgopolov said on Tuesday.

He said state-controlled VTB, Russia's second biggest lender, was not among the interested parties. There has been speculation Vozrozhdenie might be a target for VTB, which has been growing aggressively.

Dmitry Orlov and Otar Margania own a combined stake of 49.35 percent in the bank, which posted a more than doubling of third-quarter net profit to 411 million roubles ($13 million) on Tuesday, but missed market expectations on higher-than-expected bad loan provisions.

In the third quarter, net interest margin (NIM) added 1.3 percentage points to 4.6 percent year-on-year.

The bank's nine month net profit came in at 1.1 billion roubles, pushing shares up 4.3 percent.

With just over a month of the year to go, Andrey Shalimov, another deputy chairman with the lender, said the bank hoped to earn more this year than the 1.1 billion roubles it had previously targeted for 2011 as a whole but achieved in the first nine months.

He declined to name a specific figure.

"The results are good: there are more positive than negative moments. NIM is up, costs are down and the lender did not lose much on its securities portfolio," said Leonid Slipchenko, an analyst with Uralsib.

If market conditions improve next year, Vozrozhdenie may carry out a secondary share placement (SPO).

"If the market is favourable, we many offer 10-15 percent," said Dolgopolov. ($1 = 31.1730 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)