* Q2 net 395 million roubles vs f'cast 407 million

* Provisions of 576 mln compare with f'cast 406.2 mln

* Shares up 0.3 pct

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Aug 18 Vozrozhdeniye , a mid-sized Russian lender, more than trebled second-quarter net profit to 395 million roubles ($14 million) but still fell short of market expectations due to high provisions.

Vozrozhdeniye, a top-30 Russian bank, had been expected to earn 407 million roubles in the second quarter after 121 million roubles in the same period last year, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The results were offset by higher-than-expected provisions for loan impairments, which stood at 576 million roubles, down from 667 million seen in the second quarter 2010 but higher than the 406.2 million forecast in the poll.

Deputy Chief Executive Lyudmila Goncharova said the bank prefers to "strengthen its degree of safety" as its loan book grows, rather than write back provisions to boost profits.

Market leader Sberbank has started to write back provisions, signalling credit quality is recovering after the slump of 2008-09.

"Sooner or later it (provisions at Vozrozhdeniye) will be released," said Shlemov.

Goncharova said in March Vozrozhdeniye planned to double net profit this year to around 1.1 billion roubles, while analysts expect the lender to increase the forecast.

Vozrozhdeniye shares -- which were up 0.3 percent at 922.5 roubles -- have been hit relatively less than peers during the recent market sell-off, losing just 2 percent since the beginning of August versus losses of around 15 to 20 percent for other Russian banks.

But the stock remains down 40 percent from the level at which the bank floated in May 2007.

Vozrozhdeniye's second-quarter net interest income (NII) rose almost 35 percent year-on-year, while its net interest margin (NIM) widened 60 basis points to 4.3 percent.

Andrey Shalimov, Vozrozhdenie's head of treasury, said the bank plans to keep NIM at around 4 percent for 2011 as a whole.

(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by David Holmes) ($1=28.35 Rouble)