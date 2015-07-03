ZURICH, July 3 Liechtenstein-based VP Bank now holds 4.76 percent of its share capital and 3.48 percent of voting rights after completing a repurchase offer for bearer and registered shares, it said on Friday.

The bank bought back 300,750 bearer shares and 114,080 registered shares under the scheme announced on June 18.

The repurchased shares are to be used for future acquisitions or for treasury management purposes. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)