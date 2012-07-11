ZURICH, July 11 Liechtenstein-based VP Bank said on Wednesday Roger Hartmann would step down as chief executive in mid-July for personal reasons, with a replacement CEO to be announced in due course.

Hartmann's departure represents the latest in a series of changes as VP Bank grapples with changes in banking secrecy under international pressure to clamp down on tax evasion.

Finance chief Siegbert Naescher and operating head Juerg Stuerzenegger will take over Hartmann's responsibilities temporarily.

Banking has helped make the 36,000 inhabitants of the 160 square kilometre principality, wedged in the Alps between Switzerland and Austria, among the world's wealthiest - with national output per head seen at $141,000 in 2012.

Last month, VP said the head of its main bank unit Liechtenstein and regional, Georg Wohlwend, will leave at year-end, having promoted him last November.

Adolf Real stepped down as CEO in August 2009 after 26 years with the bank - 11 as CEO - due to differing views on strategy.