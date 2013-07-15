ZURICH, July 15 VP Bank said on Monday
it will buy HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt SA's private bank and the
fund business related to it for an undisclosed price, a further
sign of industry consolidation as banking secrecy comes under
fire.
Though small with overall assets of 2.5 billion Swiss francs
($2.6 billion), the deal between Liechtenstein's VP and
Germany-based HSBC Trinkaus, majority owned by HSBC Holdings Plc
, is just the latest move by a smaller player to reduce
business risks during an international crackdown on undeclared
funds.
Last month regional Swiss bank St. Galler Kantonalbank
said it will sell parts of its Hyposwiss Private Bank
and integrate the rest due to risks.
VP's hometown rival LLB, Liechtenstein's
second-biggest bank, is cutting 23 percent of its staff and
closing its Swiss arm, it said in March.
The tiny European principality has been quicker than
Switzerland to succumb to pressure on banking secrecy laws, the
so-called "lift the kimono" among private bankers. However, its
smaller banks have struggled with the resulting drop in client
assets.
By contrast, Liechtenstein's biggest bank LGT, owned by the
royal family, said in March it had attracted 10.5 billion francs
in net new assets last year. LGT has recovered faster than the
country's smaller banks, LLB and VP, in part because it was one
of the first major banks to be forced to face an international
clampdown on tax evasion since the financial crisis.
For VP, the HSBC Trinkaus deal is the first notable public
move by Alfred Moeckli, who was in May named the bank's third
chief executive in four years.
"With this acquisition, we are making targeted use of the
currently attractive market opportunities," Moeckli said in a
statement.
Roughly 20 employees will transfer to VP Bank in Luxembourg
as part of the deal, expected to close by year-end.