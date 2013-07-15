ZURICH, July 15 VP Bank said on Monday it will buy HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt SA's private bank and the fund business related to it for an undisclosed price, a further sign of industry consolidation as banking secrecy comes under fire.

Though small with overall assets of 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.6 billion), the deal between Liechtenstein's VP and Germany-based HSBC Trinkaus, majority owned by HSBC Holdings Plc , is just the latest move by a smaller player to reduce business risks during an international crackdown on undeclared funds.

Last month regional Swiss bank St. Galler Kantonalbank said it will sell parts of its Hyposwiss Private Bank and integrate the rest due to risks.

VP's hometown rival LLB, Liechtenstein's second-biggest bank, is cutting 23 percent of its staff and closing its Swiss arm, it said in March.

The tiny European principality has been quicker than Switzerland to succumb to pressure on banking secrecy laws, the so-called "lift the kimono" among private bankers. However, its smaller banks have struggled with the resulting drop in client assets.

By contrast, Liechtenstein's biggest bank LGT, owned by the royal family, said in March it had attracted 10.5 billion francs in net new assets last year. LGT has recovered faster than the country's smaller banks, LLB and VP, in part because it was one of the first major banks to be forced to face an international clampdown on tax evasion since the financial crisis.

For VP, the HSBC Trinkaus deal is the first notable public move by Alfred Moeckli, who was in May named the bank's third chief executive in four years.

"With this acquisition, we are making targeted use of the currently attractive market opportunities," Moeckli said in a statement.

Roughly 20 employees will transfer to VP Bank in Luxembourg as part of the deal, expected to close by year-end.