Jan 23 Vranken Pommery Monopole SA :

* FY turnover for 2014 rises up 2.5 percent to 322.9 million euros ($365.94 million)

* To continue rolling out its strategic plan, which will help bring down its levels of debt

* Q4 turnover is 143.1 million euros versus 137.2 million euros last year