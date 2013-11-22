BRIEF-R C M Technologies amends loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* R c m technologies inc -entered into a seventh amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement
Nov 22 Vringo Inc : * Press release- Vringo Inc, : court grants injunction against Zte in India for
infringement of Vringo patent * High court at Delhi granted injunction against Zte telecom India, ZTE Corp
and xu dejun, CEO of Zte telecom India for infringement of patent * Court order restrains Zte from manufacturing, importing, selling, offering
* Court order restrains Zte from manufacturing, importing, selling, offering for sale, using, advertising infringing products
* Palogic Value Management L.P. Reports a 9.9 percent passive stake in Qumu Corp as of march 9, 2017 -sec filing
* Bunker Labs and Comcast NBCuniversal extend partnership to help grow military-led startups