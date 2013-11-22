Nov 22 Vringo Inc : * Press release- Vringo Inc, : court grants injunction against Zte in India for

infringement of Vringo patent * High court at Delhi granted injunction against Zte telecom India, ZTE Corp

and xu dejun, CEO of Zte telecom India for infringement of patent * Court order restrains Zte from manufacturing, importing, selling, offering

for sale, using, advertising infringing products * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage